Scottish Power customers face up to 11% hike in energy bills

STV

Dual fuel customers face an average rise of up to 7.8%, the company said on Friday.

Scottish Power: The company announced the price hike on Friday. PA

More than one million customers of energy giant Scottish Power will see their bills rise by up to 11%.

The company said its electricity rates will increase by an average of 10.8%, while gas bills will hike by 4.7%.

Dual fuel costs for consumers will increase by an average of 7.8%, the firm announced on Friday.

The company said nearly two thirds of homes they supply energy to are on "products or payment methods unaffected by this price change", which means around 1.1 million customers would be hit with the change.

Colin McNeill, Scottish Power's UK Retail Director, said: "This increase will apply to one in three of our customers, and we continue to work hard to move even more customers to our fixed price deals. We will be writing to all those affected, outlining the changes and encouraging more loyal customers to move to a deal that best suits them.

"This price change follows months of cost increases that have already led to significant rises in fixed price products that now unfortunately have to be reflected in standard prices."

The Big Six firm is to hike its dual fuel customers' bills following "rises in energy wholesale markets and compulsory non-energy costs".

These include costs for decarbonising electricity generation and an upgrade to smart meters, ScottishPower said.

The announcement of rising prices by Scottish Power came as British Gas revealed it was extending a price freeze for customers on its standard energy tariff until August.

