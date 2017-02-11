Police close off street amid 'concern for a woman'

Officers and paramedics were called out to an incident at a flat in Edinburgh.

Flat: Street closed off. @Alm1e

A road has been closed in Edinburgh as emergency services respond to reports of concern for a woman.

Police officers and paramedics were called to a flat in Hutchison Road in Edinburgh around 10.25am on Saturday.

Ambulances and police cars could be seen outside the property.

A police spokeswoman said: "Police in Edinburgh were called to a flat in Hutchison Road around 10.25am on Saturday 11 February following concern for a woman.

"The Scottish Ambulance Service are also currently in attendance and the road has been closed."