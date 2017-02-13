  • STV
Hundreds of calls to helpline over drug abuse around children

STV

The calls to the NSPCC helpline included people concerned about alcohol abuse.

More than 1,400 calls have been made to a helpline over the last three years by people concerned about alcohol and drug abuse around children, figures show.

The vast majority of cases were judged to be so serious that the NSPCC made referrals to police and children's services.

Last year the charity received 494 calls across Scotland, following 518 in 2014/15 and 408 in 2013/14 describing potential substance misuse among adults when children were in their care.

The NSPCC said drug and alcohol abuse often leads to neglect and abuse.

One member of the public got in touch with the NSPCC helpline over concerns about drug taking at regular house parties where children were present, while another caller was worried about the drinking of a father who had recently lost his partner.

In the first case, the caller said: "They have a party going on in the house every weekend; I see lots of people entering and leaving the property and there is a strong smell of drugs lingering in the air when this happens.

"The children are inside the home when the parties are taking place and I'm becoming worried for their welfare.

"The mother has a drinking problem and she regularly leaves the children at home on their own too. I don't want to approach her myself as it may create tension between us. What should I do?"

The figures were released as the charity marks the start of Children of Alcoholics Week, which aims to raise awareness of the problems around parental alcohol problems.

Matt Forde, national head of service for NSPCC Scotland, said: "Drugs and alcohol can have hugely damaging effects around children and it's clearly troubling to see a rise over time in reports of this problem to our helpline.

"Substance misuse all too often leads to the neglect or abuse of a child and it's absolutely crucial that we do all we can to stop that. The NSPCC provides services directly to families suffering from these problems to help them overcome them and provide their children with a safe and secure upbringing.

"But everyone has a duty to look out for potential signs of distress and the NSPCC's helpline is there to provide help and support 24 hours a day, 365 days a year."

