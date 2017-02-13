Front pages: Stories making headlines in Scotland on Monday

Catch up on all of the newspaper front pages from across the country for Monday February 13.

Here are the newspaper front pages from across Scotland for Monday February 13.

The Daily Record and The Scottish Sun report on the murder probe following the death of a grandmother in a house fire.

While The Scotsman focus on global trade.

But trade with Scotland might not be on Donald Trump's mind, according to The National.

Elsewhere The Press and Journal reports on a man struck by a lorry in Elgin.

And The Courier lead with noisy dogs in Tayside and Fife.

Finally The Herald features college lecturers threatening to strike.

