NHS Botox treatment approved for chronic migraine sufferers

The Scottish Medicines Consortium reversed its previous stance of rejecting the therapy option.

Migraine: Sufferers could receive Botox treatment (file pic).

Chronic migraine sufferers will be able to receive Botox on the NHS in Scotland after it was given official approval.

The Scottish Medicines Consortium published advice on Monday confirming the treatment could be provided.

It signalled a U-turn from the body having previously rejected applications for routine Botox to be provided as a treatment on the NHS in Scotland on the grounds of cost.

The Migraine Trust charity welcomed the move, stating that tens of thousands of Scot suffer from chronic migraines.

Patients who experience headaches on at least 15 days a month and who have been unsuccessful with other options could receive the treatment.

The group found Botox would provide a new option for migraine sufferers whose options are currently limited.

The Scottish Medicines Consortium said: "In addition to the severe headache, patients with chronic migraine may experience symptoms that can include nausea and/or vomiting, diarrhoea, hypersensitivity to light, sound and smell and visual disturbances.

"This combination of symptoms can carry a significant impact on daily life. There are currently limited treatment options for these patients."

Professor Jonathan Fox, chairman of the consortium, said: "For those suffering with chronic migraine for which other treatments have not been effective, botulinum toxin type A (Botox) fulfils an unmet need."

Hannah Verghese, the Migraine Trust's campaigns manager, said: "We welcome the consortium's decision to approve Botox as a treatment for chronic migraine.

"Increasing the number of treatment options for people with this highly debilitating and disabling condition offers the prospect of reduced pain, reduced social isolation and a greater quality of life, particularly for those who find the current available treatment options ineffective."

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.