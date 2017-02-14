Number of bed-blocking patients drops 11% in month

The majority of delayed discharges were due to health and social care reasons.

Delayed discharge: Fall in figures for December (file pic). Peter Byrne / PA Archive/PA Images

The number of patients kept in hospital after being told they were clinically well enough to leave has dropped by more than 10% in a month.

A census carried out in hospitals in December found 1333 people were affected, down from 1509 the previous month - a fall of 11%.

The most common length of delay was between three days and two weeks while 23 people had been waiting for a year or more.

Bed-blocking, also known as delayed discharge, happens when patients are clinically ready to leave hospital but are waiting for the necessary care and accommodation arrangements to be put in place.

A total of 45,067 days were taken up by bed-blocking in December, the ISD Scotland figures show, down from 45,639 in November - a 1% drop.

In the December survey most people affected (69%) were aged 75 and over.

The majority of delays were due to health and social care reasons, such as waiting for care home places or for social care support.

