Youth projects to benefit from £450,000 lottery boost

Beneficiaries include a project which provides film workshops for young people on Stornoway.

Projects: There will be film workshops. (file pic) PA

Ten projects which aim to give youngsters greater control over their future will share more than £450,000 of lottery funding.

The schemes will receive £455,889 of dormant bank and building society cash from the Young Start Fund, run by the Big Lottery Fund.

An arts project for young people who live in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis, run by Rural Nations CIC, is among those receiving money.

The award of £33,330 means it can deliver more than 100 weekly film workshops over the next two years to motivate and inspire the youngsters to create short films from their own ideas.

Their work will be showcased at the An Lanntair Arts Centre in Stornoway and will be entered in young people's film festivals across the country.

In Glasgow, the Govanhill, Pollokshields and Kinning Park areas of the city will benefit from an award of £45,000.

The Southside Youth Work Support Agency will work with young people aged between 14 and 19 to find opportunities that are open to them when they leave school.

Big Lottery Fund Scotland chair Maureen McGinn said: "With this funding, children and young people across Scotland will be able to unlock their talents through a wide range of activities.

"These are designed to engage and inspire them to follow their dreams while also building skills and confidence for the future.

"The Young Start programme creates opportunities for children and young people to achieve their potential and every one of these projects reflects that aim."