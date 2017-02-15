Front pages: Stories making headlines in Scotland on Wednesday

Catch up on all of the newspaper front pages from across the country for Wednesday February 15.

The Daily Record and The Scotsman picture the teenage boy who died hours after being found unwell on a bus.

While The Scottish Sun finds out about Ian Huntley's time in jail.

The Times splits its front page between a tax cut for Amazon and Kim Jong-un's estranged brother.

And The Herald also looks at fees for retailers.

Elsewhere The National focus on the Ukip leader's HIllsborough claims.

The Press and Journal speaks to a teenager moving to another school with more teachers.

And finally The Courier asks if it could be the end for the popular Montrose festival.

