Front pages: Stories making the headlines on Thursday
Catch up on all of the newspaper front pages from across the country for Thursday February 16.
The Daily Record and The Courier report on the three-year-old killed on a family farm.
While The Press and Journal leads with a house fire in Lossiemouth.
The Scotsman focus on the unemployment rates.
And The Scottish Sun main story is "underworld fugitive" Ross Sherlock.
Elsewhere The National reports on the Canada trade deal.
The Times splits its front page between Nato spending and a "fraud doctor".
And finally The Herald continues its reports on business rates.
