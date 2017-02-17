Front pages: Stories making the headlines on Friday

Catch up on all of the Scottish newspaper front pages for Friday February 17.

The Daily Record reports on Anthony Stokes' payout to an Elvis impersonator.

While The National has more on a leaked European Parliament report about a deal for Scotland.

The Press and Journal has a former Aberdeen student who could end up working with President Trump.

In Dundee the dramatic image of a dockyard tank on fire leads The Courier.

Elsewhere The Herald continues its rates reports with a Friday focus on the NHS.

And The Scotsman says Holyrood is being "overlooked" after Brexit.

Finally The Scottish Sun says Danny Dyer could leave Eastenders.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.