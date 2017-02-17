Caribbean air could bring mildest day of 2017 so far

Parts of eastern Scotland may have temperatures as high as 14-15C on Monday.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5327109411001-february-weather.jpg" />

A blast of warm air from the Caribbean could mean parts of eastern Scotland enjoy temperatures as high as 15C.

The air mass is making its way over the Atlantic Ocean from Florida and parts of the Caribbean and is expected to hit the UK on Monday.

Areas including Aberdeenshire, Angus and the Borders could experience unseasonably high temperatures of between 14-15C.

The spring-like weather will likely fall short of Scotland's February record, set 120 years ago when temperatures of 17.9C were recorded in Aberdeen.

The highest temperature recorded in Scotland this year was 14.2C in the Highlands on January 25.

Monday's rise could make the UK among the hottest locations in Europe following bouts of snow and freezing temperatures that took hold earlier this month.

By midweek the mild air is expected to have been replaced by cold Arctic air, with showers turning to snow.

STV presenter and meteorologist Sean Batty said: "Air with a Caribbean origin is on the way this weekend and at the very start of this week.

"Before you go looking out your canvas shoes and shorts, it's going to be very mild but not that warm.

"While Caribbean air may sound great, in reality the temperature will probably hit 14-15C at best in eastern Scotland on Monday.

"Following on from what has been a mild winter with a lack of snow and cold weather, Monday could be our mildest day this year so far. I expect some areas in Aberdeenshire, Angus or the Borders may hit 14-15C."

He continued: "While this will feel very spring-like where the sun comes out, it won't be anywhere near the record for February, which was set back in 1897 with a high of 17.9C in Aberdeen.

"The warmer air flow will bring a lot of cloud this weekend and rain at times, especially to western parts of the country.

"The rain will be more showery in eastern parts and we'll see the best of any sunny spells here, along with the highest temperatures."

Sean added: "The mildest day will be Monday when it will be very wet in the west, but drier and brighter in the east.

"The highest temperatures will most likely occur late morning or early afternoon as colder air will move in later in the day.

"The mild air will be replaced by colder Arctic air by midweek with showers turning to snow over the hills.

