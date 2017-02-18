Man dies in collision involving lorry and two cars

The crash happened on the A1 at Burnmouth in the Borders on Saturday morning.

Fatal crash: Man killed in Borders collision. © STV

A man has died following a crash involving two cars and a lorry in the Scottish Borders.

The collision happened at around 12.40am on Saturday on the A1 at Burnmouth, near Eyemouth.

The man died at the scene but it is unclear whether anyone else was injured.

The A1 was shut southbound following the crash and is expected to remain partially closed until Saturday afternoon.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in the Scottish Borders have closed the A1 after a serious road traffic collision at Burnmouth near Eyemouth.

"The collision happened around 12.40am on Saturday and involved an HGV and two cars. A male occupant of one of the cars died at the scene."

