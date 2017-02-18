Driver seriously injured in crash involving baby on A92

The were travelling in the car which crashed in Aberdeenshire.

A92: Crash in Aberdeenshire. STV

A motorist has suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision in Aberdeenshire.

One adult and a baby were travelling in the car which crashed on the A92 north of Inverbervie at around 11am on Saturday.

The child is not believed to have been injured but an air ambulance has been called to the scene.

Nobody else was inside the car and no other vehicles are thought to have been involved.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "The crash happened at around 11am just north of Inverbervie.

"An adult and a child were involved."

The A92 has been shut between Kineff and Inverbervie.

