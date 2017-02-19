Search under way for missing two-year-old in Perthshire
Emergency services were called to the Bridge of Cally area on Sunday morning.
A major search is under way for a two-year-old child reported missing in Perthshire.
Emergency services were called to the Bridge of Cally area, north of Blairgowrie, on Sunday morning.
Firefighters and police officers are involved in the search near the River Ericht.
Police Scotland requested air support from the UK Coastguard but helicopter crews were stood down shortly afterwards.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.