Search under way for missing two-year-old in Perthshire

Emergency services were called to the Bridge of Cally area on Sunday morning.

Perthshire: Search for missing child (file pic). © STV

A major search is under way for a two-year-old child reported missing in Perthshire.

Emergency services were called to the Bridge of Cally area, north of Blairgowrie, on Sunday morning.

Firefighters and police officers are involved in the search near the River Ericht.

Police Scotland requested air support from the UK Coastguard but helicopter crews were stood down shortly afterwards.

