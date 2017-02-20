Front pages: Stories making headlines in Scotland on Monday
Catch up on all of the newspaper front pages from across the country on February 20.
Here are the front pages in Scotland on Monday February 20.
The Scottish Sun reports on the death of a two-year-old boy who was found in a river near his house.
An alleged sex trafficking ring which forced Romanian women to work in Scots brothels leads in The Daily Record.
The Herald front page is on claims a Yes vote could see Scotland fast-tracked to EU membership.
A financial 'blackhole' in the Scottish Government's NHS plans is reported in The Times.
The National leads with Alex Salmond's latest comments on a second indyref and 'The Vow'.
A mother who died in a road crash which her baby daughter survived leads The Press and Journal.