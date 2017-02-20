Front pages: Stories making headlines in Scotland on Monday

Catch up on all of the newspaper front pages from across the country on February 20.

Front pages: Headlines on Monday.

Here are the front pages in Scotland on Monday February 20.

The Scottish Sun reports on the death of a two-year-old boy who was found in a river near his house.

An alleged sex trafficking ring which forced Romanian women to work in Scots brothels leads in The Daily Record.

The Herald front page is on claims a Yes vote could see Scotland fast-tracked to EU membership.

A financial 'blackhole' in the Scottish Government's NHS plans is reported in The Times.

The National leads with Alex Salmond's latest comments on a second indyref and 'The Vow'.

A mother who died in a road crash which her baby daughter survived leads The Press and Journal.