  • STV
  • MySTV

Cancer patient survival gap 'predicted by postcode'

STV

Macmillan has warned over lower rates of treatment in deprived communities.

Cancer: Charity warns of survival gap in Scotland (file pic).
Cancer: Charity warns of survival gap in Scotland (file pic). Reuters

A survival gap is growing between Scottish cancer patients which is 'predicted by postcode', a charity has warned.

Macmillan Cancer Support said there needs to be a major step up in cancer screening in deprived areas.

The charity and the Information Services Division carried out what it described as the most comprehensive analysis ever of the "cancer survival gap" for six of the most common cancers.

Of the cancers investigated, prostate cancer patients faced the biggest survival gap, with a 98% increased risk of death.

Breast cancer patients from deprived areas had an increased risk of death of 89%, while it was 61% for head and neck cancer patients.

Colorectal patients in deprived areas had a 45% increased risk of death and liver cancer patients a 28% increased risk.

Lung cancer patients faced poor outcomes regardless of their socioeconomic status, the charity found.

The study examined the survival rate of patients diagnosed between 2004 and 2008 and followed them for five years up to 2013.

It found lower rates of screening uptake and lower rates of treatment in deprived communities, while surgery was found to have had the most influence on survival, indicating those from deprived communities may be less likely to receive surgery, possibly because of having more advanced cancer or poorer overall health.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1377430-more-than-1200-cancer-patients-face-unacceptable-delays/ | default

Janice Preston, head of Macmillan in Scotland, said: "It's completely unacceptable that someone's chances of surviving cancer could be predicted by their postcode.

"This new research gives us an up to date and in-depth understanding of the scale of the cancer survival gap in Scotland.

"It also provides the most comprehensive ever look at the reasons behind it. While the sheer number of factors that impact on survival means there is no magic bullet to solving this problem, this research points to clear areas for improvements, including encouraging earlier diagnosis and the take up of screening in deprived areas."

Ms Preston added: "The Scottish Government recognised the need to tackle cancer inequalities in its cancer plan published last year.

"Macmillan want to work with them, the NHS and local authorities to make sure people with cancer from deprived areas have the best possible chance of survival."

Scottish Labour health spokesman Anas Sarwar said: "This is a grim and deeply concerning report. We already know that a person is less likely to get diagnosed and less likely to survive cancer if they come from a poorer background.

"In Scotland we are seeing the health inequality gap widen not narrow under the SNP government.

"This follows on from official figures which showed that cancer screening rates are going backwards in the poorest communities too."

A Scottish Government spokesman responded: "While cancer mortality rates have reduced by 11% over the past 10 years, we recognise the need to tackle the variations between our least and most deprived communities.

"This is why our Cancer Strategy, backed by £100m of additional investment, sets out clear actions aimed at reducing health inequalities.

"We're already seeing results, with increased screening participation and earlier diagnosis, however there's much more still to be done.

"Health inequality is closely linked to income inequality, which is why we have made tackling poverty as a priority."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.