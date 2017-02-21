Front pages: Stories making headlines in Scotland on Tuesday

Catch up on all of the newspaper front pages from across the country on February 21.

Headlines: Front pages on Tuesday.

Here are the front pages in Scotland on Tuesday February 21.

The Scottish Sun reports on a teenage mother who died seven weeks after giving birth.

A woman who was attacked by her former partner has blasted the justice system after he was handed a £200 fine, says The Daily Record.

The National leads on Scottish protests against Donald Trump.

The Scotsman reports on taxpayer funded 'golden handshake' deals for public sector staff.

An exclusive story on the sale of RBS makes the front of The Herald.

The Scottish Daily Mail leads on expected mitigation to business rates rises to be announced by the SNP.

The Press and Journal also reports on the expected 'U-turn' on business rates.