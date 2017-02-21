Storm Doris to batter Scotland with snow and 60mph winds

Travel disruption expected on Thursday as the storm pushes in from the west.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5331231735001-sean-batty-on-storm-doris.jpg" />

Scotland will be hit by snow and 60mph winds as the fourth named storm of the season reaches the UK.

The storm will push in from the west on Thursday, with winds of up to 60mph expected.

Stronger winds will hit further south in the UK but there will be rain and snow in central, southern and eastern Scotland starting on Wednesday night.

Yellow "be aware" warnings are in place for most of mainland Scotland on Thursday and travel disruption is expected.

Power supplies may also be affected by the storm, the Met Office warned.

There could be up to 20cm of snow at higher levels and other areas will also see heavy rain.

STV weather presenter Sean Batty said: "Expect a lot of snow gate closures by the time we get to Thursday morning.

"Blizzard-like conditions at higher levels and drifting of that snow as well."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.