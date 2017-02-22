'Less than a third' following password security advice

A study has found only 31% of Scots follow the latest cyber security advice.

Crime: Cyber security campaign. (file pic)

Less than a third of Scots are following the latest advice on creating a strong password to protect themselves online, a campaign has found.

Only 31% of people in Scotland follow the latest advice to use three random words to create a strong password, according to online security campaign Cyber Aware.

It also found only 54% regularly download the latest software or app updates as soon as they are available.

Research from the campaign, backed by GCHQ and the Home Office, found few take the basic precautions despite 79% of people in Scotland agreeing "It's up to me to make sure I keep secure when I'm online."

According to the new National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), a part of GCHQ, using three random words to create a strong password and always downloading the latest software or app updates are the best ways for people to protect themselves.

Weak passwords can allow hackers to target victims for fraud and identity theft.

Software or app updates often contain vital security upgrades which protect devices from viruses and hackers.

However 13% of Scots said downloading these updates "takes too long."

Detective superintendent William Cravens of Police Scotland said: "We know people are great at looking after their home security, but when it comes to protecting themselves online they are increasingly putting themselves at risk.

"This is worrying as the consequences of cyber crime can be extensive. Just a few small steps can save a lot of time, money and embarrassment.

"Always download the latest software and app updates and use three random words to create a strong password."

Cyber Aware has launched a new film showing victims of cyber crime talking about the effect it has had on their lives.