Front pages: Stories making headlines in Scotland on Wednesday

Catch up on all of the newspaper front pages from across the country on February 22.

Headlines: Front pages on Wednesday.

Here are the front pages in Scotland on Wednesday February 22.

The Scottish Sun leads on a runaway prisoner taunting police on social media.

A former SFA coach is exposed as a ticket tout in The Daily Record.

The Herald reports on Finance secretary Derek Mackay bowing to pressure over business rates hikes.

The business rates package and the new income tax rate are on the front page of the Scottish Daily Mail.

The National reports on a law expert saying independence could be good for the EU.

Theresa May has order her ministers to make the case for the UK as a second referendum looms, according to The Scotsman.

The Press and Journal leads on the business rates deal, with a hotelier hitting out at the government.