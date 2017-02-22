Amber warning as Storm Doris snow to batter Scotland

Forecasters say 'blizzard-like conditions' expected with snowfall of 30cm in parts.

Snow: Forecasters issue severe weather warnings across Scotland. .

Amber weather warnings have been issued as Storm Doris approaches, with Scotland set to be battered by heavy snow.

The Met Office issued yellow warnings on Tuesday amid forecasts of snow and 60mph winds across parts of the country ahead of the storm.

Forecasters upgraded those warnings in many parts on Wednesday to amber amid increased fears over the severity of the weather.

Heavy snow is expected on Thursday with accumulations of 10cm to 15cm likely quite widely and 20cm to 30cm falling on hills above 300 metres. This will lead to disruption to transport and perhaps power supplies.

The warnings have been issues across the country with South Lanarkshire, East Ayrshire, North Lanarkshire, Falkirk, East Lothian, West Lothian, Edinburgh, Midlothian, the Borders and Dumfries and Galloway all affected.

STV weather presenter Sean Batty said: "Expect a lot of snow gate closures by the time we get to Thursday morning.

"Blizzard-like conditions at higher levels and drifting of that snow as well."

The Met Office states: "As Storm Doris moves eastwards across central parts of the UK on Thursday a spell of heavy snow is expected on its northern flank.

"There is some uncertainty over the track of Doris and therefore over the extent of snowfall, but confidence is now higher for disruptive snow to affect the amber area.

