Storm Doris causes chaos for motorists across Scotland

There is snow battering areas on Thursday with Amber warnings in place.

Snowy weather: Dangerous conditions across the country. James Burns

Snow has brought travel chaos to Scotland as Storm Doris hits.

There are reports of widespread snow causing disruption for commuters, with Traffic Scotland warning motorists of extreme weather conditions on Scotland's roads.

Amber warnings for snow are in place in Strathclyde, Central, Tayside, Fife, Dumfries Galloway, Lothian and Borders areas, while there are yellow wind warnings in central and southern region.

There are significant disruption on the M80, as the treacherous conditions causing tailbacks over over 40 minutes. Traffic Scotland has urged motorist to consider alternative routes.

There have been reports of accidents on the A8, and major disruption on the M77, A720, A727 and A822.

Up to 15cm of snow could fall across parts of Scotland, and there has been travel disruption in many areas.

There are also wind warnings in place on Tay bridge, Erskine Bridge and Forth Road Bridge.

STV weather presenter Sean Batty said: "The areas expected to be worst affected by snow is over higher parts of East Ayrshire, Lanarkshire, the Borders as well as Mid and West Lothian where as much as 10-15cm of snow could settle by Thursday morning.

"The rain and snow will be fairly widespread across central, southern and eastern Scotland by Thursday morning with several cm on higher ground in areas not mentioned above, and a few cm possible to lower levels, including the central belt."

Storm Doris is expected to move on quickly, with the worst of the weather gone by Thursday evening.

While further Atlantic gusts will bring more rain and wind through the weekend and into next week, they are not expected to reach the heights of Doris.

AA spokesman John Snowling said: "The unpleasant combination of torrential rain, severe gales and heavy snow will create some very poor driving conditions, with the potential for roads to be affected by black ice, debris or standing water.

"Wind can also bring down tree branches, blow you off course or blow other vehicles into your path.

"Expect travel disruption as some roads will be treacherous."