In pictures: Snow covers Scotland as Storm Doris strikes
Wintry weather was in evidence all over the country on Thursday.
Storm Doris has hit Scotland, bringing snowy conditions and weather warnings.
On Thursday, the country was transformed into either a magical winter wonderland or deadly blizzard of misery, depending on whether or not you have to get to work.
Here are a selection of the best pictures of the conditions around Scotland as the snow fell.
