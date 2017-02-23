In pictures: Snow covers Scotland as Storm Doris strikes

Wintry weather was in evidence all over the country on Thursday.

Blizzard: Snowy weather led to traffic chaos on the M80.

Storm Doris has hit Scotland, bringing snowy conditions and weather warnings.

On Thursday, the country was transformed into either a magical winter wonderland or deadly blizzard of misery, depending on whether or not you have to get to work.

Here are a selection of the best pictures of the conditions around Scotland as the snow fell.

Flowers in the snow.

Many motorists struggled in the weather.

The wintry conditions in Dunblane. Roky Boyd

Rural road in Denny near Falkirk. Andrew Milligan PA Wire/PA Images

Some motorists took things into there own hands. Colin Forbes

There were some pretty scenes amid treacherous conditions.

A snowy town centre in Kilmacolm.

Dunblane Cathedral in the snow. Roky Boyd

