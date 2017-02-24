  • STV
RBS announces £7bn annual loss and cost-cutting drive

Alastair Brian Alastair Brian

The latest figures show an increase on the £2bn loss reported last year.

Royal Bank of Scotland: The partly taxpayer-owned bank reported losses. © STV

Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) has reported a £7bn annual loss, its ninth consecutive year in the red.

The figure represents a hefty increase on the £2bn loss the lender reported last year and is one of the group's biggest since its Government bailout in 2008.

The lender, which is 72% owned by the taxpayer, has been stung by billions in restructuring, conduct and litigation charges.

Friday's figures take into account £10bn in legacy costs, including £5.9bn on conduct charges and a £2.1bn restructuring hit.

The group revealed recently it had set aside another £3.1bn ahead of an expected fine from US authorities - linked to the sale of mortgage-backed securities - which was included in the bank's results.

RBS has now notched up losses totalling more than £50bn over the past eight years.

To compound matters, chief executive Ross McEwan has ordered a £2bn cost-cutting drive, expected to result in the loss of thousands of jobs. It will include £750m of savings in 2017.

Mr McEwan said: "The bottom-line loss we have reported today is, of course, disappointing but, given the scale of the legacy issues we worked through in 2016, it should not come as a surprise.

"These costs are a stark reminder of what happens to a bank when things go wrong and you lose focus on the customer, as this bank did before the financial crisis."

But Mr McEwan said he expects the bank to be profitable by 2018, and pointed to its underlying adjusted operating profit of £4.2bn, which strips out exceptional charges. 

"We made good progress throughout 2016 against our strategy. Our core business generated £4.2bn in adjusted pre-tax operating profit for the year - that's an average of £1bn per quarter for the last eight quarters," he said. 

"We were the fastest growing large bank in the UK last year, with £24bn of new lending into the economy supporting over a million businesses and home owners. 

"This bank has great potential. We believe that by going further on cost reduction and faster on digital transformation we will deliver a simpler, safer and even more customer-focused bank." 

The result comes a week after the Treasury proposed a plan to abandon the sale of RBS's Williams & Glyn branch network, which will cost the lender £750m. 

The bank had been required to offload Williams & Glyn by the end of the year as part of EU conditions on its £45bn bailout at the height of the financial crisis.

The lender has struggled to offload the branches, which it was required to do by the end of the year under state aid rules.

