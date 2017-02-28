Scotland Supporters Club to choose national team tartan

Members have until Friday to vote on five options, with winner revealed next week.

Tartan Army: Members asked to vote online. SNS Group/SSC

Scotland fans have been asked to choose a tartan which will become the official design of the country's national football team.

An online vote has been created with five designs, all created by Gordon Nicolson Kiltmakers using different colours of the national team jerseys.

The poll was emailed out to the 20,000 membership of the Scotland Supporters Club (SSC) on Tuesday afternoon in a members' update.

The design with the most votes will be announced in another email next week.

The email obtained by STV News reads: "The Scottish FA have teamed up with the high quality kilt makers, Gordon Nicolson, to create an 'Official National Team Tartan' and we want you to decide the final design.

"Using the national team official colours they have created various options of tartan, one of which will become the 'Official National Team Tartan'. These designs are for SSC members eyes only.

"The tartan with the most votes will then become the adopted tartan of the Scotland Team.

"The winning tartan will be announced in next week's email."

Nicolson Kiltmakers has also designed official tartans for Edinburgh University, the John Muir Way and a commemoration of the Battle of Flodden.

In 2015, SSC members were also asked to vote on the national anthem with 56% in favour of Flower of Scotland.

Have a closer look at the five official national team tartan options below.

Team Tartan: Which of the five designs would you choose? Scotland Supporters Club

