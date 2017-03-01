Irn-Bru changes iconic recipe to reduce sugar content

AG Barr makes move ahead of UK Government crackdown on fizzy drinks in April 2018.

Irn-Bru: Roger White says drink will retain its 'unique great taste'. Stewart Attwood

Irn-Bru is changing its recipe to cut the amount of sugar in Scotland's second national drink ahead of a UK Government crackdown on fizzy drinks.

Owner AG Barr, which also makes popular brands including Rubicon and Tizer, announced it will make sugar reductions to 90% of its products by autumn.

It plans to reduce the total sugar to less than 5g per 100ml across its range, claiming the move is in response to changing consumer habits.

The company is grappling with a shift in consumer tastes towards low-sugar drinks and is preparing for the implementation of a sugar tax in 2018.

The proposed levy, due to be introduced next April, is aimed at tackling soaring obesity rates.

The industry tax relates to the sugar content of drinks, with a higher amount charged for the most sugary beverages.

Chief executive Roger White said: "Evidence shows that consumers want to reduce their sugar intake while still enjoying great tasting drinks.

"We've responded by significantly reducing sugar across our portfolio in recent years, through reformulation and innovation.

"Today's announcement builds on this progress and we are now expanding our successful sugar reduction plans to include our iconic Irn-Bru brand."

Mr White said Irn-Bru, the most popular soft drink in Scotland, will retain its "unique great taste", just with less sugar.

In February, the Cumbernauld-based firm said it is on track to meet full-year profit guidance but flagged another challenging year ahead.

Last year, AG Barr announced it was cutting 90 jobs as part of a company-wide revamp expected to cost around £4m.

Changing a product is a risky business.

Changing a classic

This is not the first time a long-standing brand has changed.

A number of attempts have been made to improve or alter well-known products, with mixed results.

New Coke - The world's most popular soft drink - but not Scotland's - decided to update its recipe in the mid-1980s but the change was an unmitigated disaster and was reversed after mere months.

- The world's most popular soft drink - but not Scotland's - decided to update its recipe in the mid-1980s but the change was an unmitigated disaster and was reversed after mere months. Toblerone - The triangular sweet became a symbol of the post-Brexit debate when the company announced it was reducing the amount of ridges per pack. Outrage followed and the country has never been the same.

- The triangular sweet became a symbol of the post-Brexit debate when the company announced it was reducing the amount of ridges per pack. Outrage followed and the country has never been the same. Earl Grey - The most middle-class rebellion ever was sparked by Twinings changing the flavour of its Earl Grey.

- The most middle-class rebellion ever was sparked by Twinings changing the flavour of its Earl Grey. Cadbury's Fruit and Nut - The treat has been on sale since 1926 but Cadbury's new American owners were blamed for the addition of sultanas and almonds to Fruit and Nut bars.

- The treat has been on sale since 1926 but Cadbury's new American owners were blamed for the addition of sultanas and almonds to Fruit and Nut bars. Tunnock's Teacake - For Scotland's teacake company, a mere change to the packaging was enough to lead to boycotts and protest. It was an advert in London promoting 'The Great British Tea Cake' and omitting the Lion Rampant, causing a furore.

