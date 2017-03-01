  • STV
  • MySTV

Irn-Bru changes iconic recipe to reduce sugar content

Alastair Brian Alastair Brian

AG Barr makes move ahead of UK Government crackdown on fizzy drinks in April 2018.

Irn-Bru: Roger White says drink will retain its 'unique great taste'.
Irn-Bru: Roger White says drink will retain its 'unique great taste'. Stewart Attwood

Irn-Bru is changing its recipe to cut the amount of sugar in Scotland's second national drink ahead of a UK Government crackdown on fizzy drinks.

Owner AG Barr, which also makes popular brands including Rubicon and Tizer, announced it will make sugar reductions to 90% of its products by autumn.

It plans to reduce the total sugar to less than 5g per 100ml across its range, claiming the move is in response to changing consumer habits.

The company is grappling with a shift in consumer tastes towards low-sugar drinks and is preparing for the implementation of a sugar tax in 2018.

The proposed levy, due to be introduced next April, is aimed at tackling soaring obesity rates.

The industry tax relates to the sugar content of drinks, with a higher amount charged for the most sugary beverages.

Chief executive Roger White said: "Evidence shows that consumers want to reduce their sugar intake while still enjoying great tasting drinks.

"We've responded by significantly reducing sugar across our portfolio in recent years, through reformulation and innovation.

"Today's announcement builds on this progress and we are now expanding our successful sugar reduction plans to include our iconic Irn-Bru brand."

Mr White said Irn-Bru, the most popular soft drink in Scotland, will retain its "unique great taste", just with less sugar.

In February, the Cumbernauld-based firm said it is on track to meet full-year profit guidance but flagged another challenging year ahead.

Last year, AG Barr announced it was cutting 90 jobs as part of a company-wide revamp expected to cost around £4m.

Changing a product is a risky business.
Changing a product is a risky business.

Changing a classic

This is not the first time a long-standing brand has changed.

A number of attempts have been made to improve or alter well-known products, with mixed results.

  • New Coke - The world's most popular soft drink - but not Scotland's - decided to update its recipe in the mid-1980s but the change was an unmitigated disaster and was reversed after mere months.
  • Toblerone - The triangular sweet became a symbol of the post-Brexit debate when the company announced it was reducing the amount of ridges per pack. Outrage followed and the country has never been the same.
  • Earl Grey - The most middle-class rebellion ever was sparked by Twinings changing the flavour of its Earl Grey. 
  • Cadbury's Fruit and Nut - The treat has been on sale since 1926 but Cadbury's new American owners were blamed for the addition of sultanas and almonds to Fruit and Nut bars.
  • Tunnock's Teacake - For Scotland's teacake company, a mere change to the packaging was enough to lead to boycotts and protest. It was an advert in London promoting 'The Great British Tea Cake' and omitting the Lion Rampant, causing a furore.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.