Childcare costs in Scotland rise by 4.5%, report finds

Parents are paying an average of £111 per week for a part-time nursery place.

Childcare: Councils unable to provide spaces (file pic).
Childcare: Councils unable to provide spaces (file pic). © D Sharon Pruitt, http://www.flickr.com/photos/pinksherbet

Childcare prices in Scotland have risen by 4.5% in the last year, according to new research by the Family and Childcare Trust. 

In its 16th annual childcare survey, the charity revealed Scottish parents pay an average of £111 per week for a part-time nursery place for a child under two - a total of £5800 per year.

The price in Scotland remains around £5 a week cheaper than the UK average, although costs remained steady in England and dropped in Wales over the 12-month survey period.

Just one in four councils in Scotland said they were confident there was enough childcare in their area for every parent in full-time work.

The gaps are even bigger for parents who do not work regular office hours, where only one in nine councils said that there was enough care available.

Ellen Broome, deputy chief executive at the Family and Childcare Trust, said: "It is a disgrace that so many parents are shut out of the workplace by crippling childcare costs.

"The Scottish Government is rightfully investing in childcare, but too many parents are still struggling to find and pay for childcare that they and their children need.

"Childcare is as vital as the rails and roads for helping a country to run: It boosts children's outcomes throughout life and helps parents work.

"We need a strategy to make sure that every parent is better off working after they have paid for childcare."

