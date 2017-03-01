Boots to close 220 photo labs with loss of 400 jobs

The chemist said fewer people were using its developing and printing services.

Boots has confirmed that it is planning to close 220 of its 320 in-store photo labs across the UK.

The chemist said it had taken the decision because of fewer people using its developing and printing services.

Affected staff are to be offered retraining and redeployment where possible, but a Boots spokesman warned up to 400 people could face redundancy.

The spokesman said: "To continue to focus on the customer demand for instant kiosks to print photos and order photo gifts, Boots UK is removing 220 photo labs from stores, and has announced changes to the in store photo teams.

"Impacted colleagues will be offered retraining and redeployment to other roles where possible, however, some roles may be made redundant.

"In-store photo labs will remain in 100 locations spread across the country, offering one hour services on photo gifts and processing rolls of film."

Over 1000 Boots stores will continue to offer photo services through instant kiosks and they will be supported by a centralised photo lab facility in Nottingham, the spokesman added.

The retailer is not releasing a list of affected stores.

