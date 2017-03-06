  • STV
  • MySTV

Parents lent 30% more money to children in 2016 than 2015

STV

The 'bank of mum and dad' forked out an average of £3987 to offspring in 2016

Money: Parents lent their children more cash in 2016.
Money: Parents lent their children more cash in 2016. Joe Giddens / PA Wire/PA Images

Parents lent almost a third more money to their children in 2016 compared with the previous year, according to a survey.

The "bank of mum and dad" forked out an average of £3987.22 to help their offspring, rising 29% from £3079.91 the previous year, the Bank of Scotland found.

Research also showed a rise in children aged between 18 and 24 taking a loan from their parents from a quarter in 2015 to over a third (34%) last year.

Fewer offspring aged 25-34 borrowed from their parents, down from almost two-fifths (39%) in 2015 to a third in 2016.

The analysis also found Glaswegians were most likely to borrow money from their parents than offspring in any other region (28%), followed by Aberdeen (24%), north east Scotland and Lothians (both 19%).

The number of those borrowing from parents remained at 18% in 2015 and 2016, but the actual size of the loan changed substantially.

Rachel Bright, head of customer and change at Bank of Scotland, said: "It's interesting to see the shift in size of loan being given to children by bank of mum and dad over the year.

"Fewer parents are lending smaller amounts of up to £1000 yet more are now providing quite substantial loans to children of £3000 or more.

"It's very possible that this is parents helping their children with education costs or getting on the property ladder."

Parents lending more than £10,000 increased by almost a quarter (23%) but only those aged 45 and over lent such high amounts.

The research also found half of those quizzed felt guilty about borrowing from their family, up from 44% last year, while those aged 45-54 felt the most guilty (58%).

Despite feeling guilty, only a third of Scots (34%) expect to have to pay the money back to the family member, which is 15% down on the previous year (40%).

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.