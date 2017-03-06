Front pages: Stories making the headlines on Monday

Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across the country for Monday March 6.

The Daily Record reports on the release of a sex attacker.

While the Scottish Daily Mail leads with Scotland's prisons watchdog recommendations.

The Press and Journal reveals a young girl was "lured into sexting".

And politics is the focus of a number of papers including the upcoming budget this week.

The Herald also leads with the scene in Govan with a major scrapyard fire.

And finally The Scottish Sun reports on a X Factor act drug bust.

