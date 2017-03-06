  • STV
Anti-terror campaign launched after 13 attacks thwarted

Chris Foote Chris Foote

Police Scotland's Make Nothing Happen campaign will run for six weeks.

Lorenzo Dalberto/Deadline

Police Scotland has launched a new anti-terror campaign as it is revealed that 13 potential UK terror attacks have been thwarted in less than four years.

The force's Make Nothing Happen campaign began on Monday and will run for six weeks on radio and digital channels.

It urges the public to report any suspicions about terrorism to the authorities using a special hotline.

The international terrorist threat in the UK has been considered "severe" since 2014, which means an attack is highly likely.

On Monday, the UK's most senior counter-terrorism officer, Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner Mark Rowley, said more than 500 investigations are under way in the UK at any time.

His Police Scotland counterpart, assistant chief constable Steven Johnson, said: "Police Scotland plays an important role in the UK wide effort to counter the threat from terrorism, and we fully support the Make Nothing Happen campaign.

"One of Scotland's greatest strengths is its strong community cohesion, with cooperation between the public and the police being our greatest advantage against the terrorist threat.

"Communities defeat terrorism and by working together, we can stop terrorists and online extremists."

The anti-terrorism hotline, which has received 22,000 calls in the last 12 months, can be reached on 0800 789 321.

