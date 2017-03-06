  • STV
Wind turbines 'cover two-thirds of Scots' energy needs'

WWF Scotland described the new WeatherEnergy data as 'amazing progress'.

Renewables: New turbine data hailed as 'amazing progress' (file pic).
Renewables: New turbine data hailed as 'amazing progress' (file pic).

Wind turbines generated enough energy to cover two-thirds of Scotland's total electricity consumption last month, according to the latest figures.

Environmental charity WWF Scotland described the WeatherEnergy data as "amazing progress" and urged politicians to maximise renewable opportunities.

Figures show that Scotland's total electricity consumption from homes, business and industry in February was 1,984,765MWh.

Wind turbines contributed 1,331,420MWh of electricity to the National Grid over the same time, enough to supply the average needs of all Scottish homes and up 43% on February 2016.

WWF Scotland director Lang Banks said: "Thanks to a combination of increased capacity and stronger winds, output from turbines was up more than two-fifths compared to the same period last year.

"This was enough power to provide the equivalent of the electrical needs of almost four million homes.

Wind power supports thousands of jobs and helps Scotland to avoid over a million tonnes of polluting carbon emissions every month.

However, a recent report from Scottish Renewables said one in six clean energy jobs in Scotland could be lost in the next 12 months as a result of changes to UK Government-funded schemes.

"Every one of the main political parties supports the aim of generating half of all Scotland's energy needs from renewables by 2030 - including heat, electricity and transport.

With this level of political backing, we call upon all of the parties to now bring forward policies that will help maximise the benefits to Scotland's economy, as we transition to a renewable future."

Karen Robinson, of WeatherEnergy, said: "Compared to last year, some very powerful winds across the month helped increase the total electricity supplied to the National Grid from Scotland's wind turbines.

"As we began to witness for the first time last year, this February has also seen a few days where the power output from wind farms exceeded the total electricity demand for an entire day. This is quite an achievement.

"With the increasing occurrence of '100% wind power days' there can be little doubt that Scotland is well-placed to begin the next step of increasing the role that renewables could play in cutting carbon emissions from its transport and heating sectors."

