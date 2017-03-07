Front pages: Stories making the headlines on Tuesday
Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across the country for Tuesday March 7.
The Daily Record speaks to parents of a girl misdiagnosed in A&E.
While The Scottish Sun reveals Paul Burrell is gay.
Tuesday's Scottish Daily Mail reveals plans for unisex toilets in primary schools.
With the Scottish Daily Express reporting on a wonder drug to treat blood pressure.
The Times leads with Trump and the wiretap allegations.
The universal credit trial makes The National front page.
Child abuse payout costs are the focus of The Scotsman.
And The Herald's main story is council jobs and budget cuts.
Elsewhere The Courier reports on the robbery of a 96-year-old woman.
Finally The Press and Journal report on fears for a woman missing after a fire.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.