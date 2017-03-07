  • STV
No background checks on 1170 new youth football coaches

Douglas Barrie Douglas Barrie Grant Russell Grant Russell

New volunteers allowed to work with children but only under supervision, says SYFA.

Youth football: David Little (top right) spoke to MSPs.
Youth football: David Little (top right) spoke to MSPs.

More than one thousand football coaches are working with children without having undergone comprehensive background checks.

The chief executive of the Scottish Youth Football Association (SYFA) revealed there is a backlog of checks on 1170 new volunteers who registered in February.

David Little was speaking to MSPs before a parliamentary committee following allegations of historical abuse in football.

Mr Little stated said those working without checks are only doing so under supervision of previously approved volunteers.

"A club must have fully approved officials," he said.

"If they are bringing in new officials, the new official can come in to the club but needs to be supervised. [They] cannot have regular, unrestricted access."

Scottish FA chief executive Stewart Regan told the committee on Tuesday of his concerns with the apparent inadequacies of the current disclosure system, saying those already approved could be capable of causing harm.

A Protecting Vulnerable Groups (PVG) check, a background check on people's suitability will only raise questions about an individual if they have a criminal record. The Scottish Government recently launched a review of the system.

"People who haven't been caught from inappropriate behaviour with children may be one of the supervisory people carrying out that work," Mr Regan warned.

"We struggle and the PVG scheme itself doesn't capture those issues. Which is why this area can't just be about the PVG check.

"It has to be about vigilance, it has to be about training, education, looking for other signs."

The news comes after Disclosure Scotland, which runs the PVG scheme, told MSPs the SYFA turned down an offer of help with a previous backlog of checks which has now been cleared.

Mr Regan told the committee on Tuesday that his organisation had also offered to help the SYFA.

He said: "Back in February 2015, we offered support on child protection matters to the SYFA which was rejected at the time in favour of further financial support."

Mr Little said the help offered "was not the assistance that we required".

He added: "I think at this particular stage we're trying to get the ability to bring more volunteers in to do more of the work (process applications).

"It would certainly assist if we had the ability to increase staff. The help that was on offer was in respect of the checking of the forms at meetings.

"With all due respect, that wasn't the assistance we required at that particular time. We've since had meetings with Disclosure Scotland where we've spoken about training and process."

Since the backlog has come to light, 488 people have been automatically suspended for not submitting an application to the Disclosure Scotland process.

They will only regain access to children in a coaching role once these have been completed, Mr Little told members of the Scottish Parliament's health and sport committee.

There are about 15,000 volunteer coaches and officials who help run 39 SYFA leagues and coach 60,000 young players.

Mr Little said a further 1170 are now being processed after an influx in applications for next season.

He added: "The backlog that existed has now been cleared. That process has now been completed and people who were not compliant have been dealt with.

"As of today, with the new members coming in in February, there's 1170 new members who have joined the SYFA."

Asked by committee member Clare Haughey how many people had been placed on an automatic suspension for not submitting a PVG application, Mr Little said: "In respect of the backlog, 488.

"They are precautionary suspended, that means they are completely debarred from participation in any football under the jurisdiction of the SYFA."

When asked how long they were coaching in the SYFA before they were suspended, Mr Little said: "That would vary from official to official.

"They would have had access (to children) only via supervision."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.