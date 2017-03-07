Thousands of Scotland fans choose national team tartan

The new official tartan was one of five designed by Gordon Nicolson Kiltmakers.

Thousands of Scottish football fans have chosen a tartan to become the official design of the national football team.

Members of the Scotland Supporters Club took part in an online vote with five designs, all designed by Gordon Nicolson Kiltmakers of Edinburgh.

Each creation used colours from previous national football team kit designs.

Option one, a purple tartan with streaks of yellow and red flashes has now been picked by the members, of which there are more than 20,000.

It was confirmed in an email sent out to supporters on Tuesday, a week after the initial poll began.

The email reads: "Thank you to the thousands of you who voted to help choose the new official national team tartan.

"We are pleased to announce that the above tartan (tartan number one) was the most popular and will now be going into production at Gordon Nicolson Kiltmakers

"Keep an eye out for more details in the near future as well as the opportunity to win some official national team merchandise."

