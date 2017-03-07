Scots Olympic rowing star receives Damehood from Queen

Katherine Grainger is Britain's most decorated female Olympian with five medals.

Katherine Grainger: Scots rower with her honour at Buckingham Palace. Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

Scots rower Katherine Grainger, Britain's most decorated female Olympian, has described her joy at being made a Dame.

The Glasgow-born star was presented with the honour by the Queen during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

She has won medals at the last five consecutive Olympics - a gold and four silvers.

Speaking afterwards, Dame Katherine, who has now retired from international rowing, said: "It's wonderful and obviously on a day like this it sinks in properly.

"Although the title has been usable since January, it still doesn't feel quite real.

"As an athlete it's not something you ever realistically aim for, or think about or consider, so for it to be awarded is incredible and it takes a while to feel you fit the shoes."

Grainger and rowing partner Victoria Thornley were narrowly beaten in the double sculls event in Rio last summer but her efforts meant she became the first British woman to win medals at five successive games.

The rower returned to her sport after completing a PhD in the sentencing of homicide at King's College, University of London following her golden triumph at London 2012 alongside Anna Watkins in the double sculls.

Grainger with her gold medal at London 2012.

Grainger won silver in the quadruple sculls at the Beijing Games in 2008, losing to a Chinese quartet, to add to silver medals from the coxless pairs in Athens 2004 and the quadruple sculls in Sydney 2000.

She also has six world championships titles in her collection.

Grainger was made a Dame Commander for services to sport and charity and said of rowing: "I honestly consider myself lucky.

"I fell into something at university I adored and was very passionate about and was good at.

"It wasn't my intention, it wasn't my plan, it wasn't my long-term dream and it turned into this wonderful career I've had for 20 years."

Dame Katherine said being put into a group of rowers who were not expected to excel while at university had spurred her on to do better.

She said: "When I started this sport I was OK at the beginning but I didn't show massive potential but I realised that I was ambitious - unfortunately undeniably very competitive - and it sort of sparked something to think 'Well, if I'm going to do this, I'd better find a way to be good'.

"So in a way, like anything in life, if you feel you've been put down to the lowest position you either fight back or walk away and I thought 'I want to fight this one' and fought all the way to the top."

