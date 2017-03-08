Front pages: Stories making the headlines on Wednesday

Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across the country for Wednesday March 8.

The Daily Record reports on the jail sentence for a man who poisoned his wife.

And MI5 hacking Samsung TVs is the lead of The Scottish Sun.

Wednesday's Scottish Daily Mail focuses on Facebook findings over illegal images of children.

While the Scottish Daily Express reveals energy bill price hikes.

The Times splits its front page between CIA spy files, snap election call s and a captive rhino killed.

Elsewhere the budget is the focus of The National and The Herald.

With The Scotsman reporting on the named person scheme.

An NHS staffing crisis leads today's edition of The Courier.

And finally The Press and Journal reports on a driver losing his licence.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.