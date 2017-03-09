News Stand: Budget 2017 reaction, lottery winner's fine

Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across the country for Thursday March 9.

Here are the newspaper front pages for Thursday March 9.

A number of papers lead with the Chancellor himself and his Budget plans.

While the Scottish Daily Mail and the Scottish Daily Express focus on the SNP's next move.

The National claims Philip Hammond has broken a manifesto pledge.

And the Daily Record takes a pop at Prime Minister Theresa May.

Elsewhere The Courier splits its front page between the Budget and a stolen safe in Dundee.

While The Scottish Sun reports on a lottery winner's drink-drive fine.

Finally The Press and Journal reveals plans for a new £100m retail complex.

