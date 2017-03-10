News Stand: Indyref poll split, shower gel security tags

Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across the country for Friday March 10.

The National leads with the Ipsos Mori poll for STV revealing independence is a 50/50 split.

While a number of papers focus on the backlash of Wednesday's Budget.

Meanwhile the Daily Record report on a "thug shot outside his home".

And The Scottish Sun leads with the drug trafficker who crashed a drone in a garden instead of it reaching his prison cell.

The Scotsman splits its front page between police call centres and the new war monument.

Elsewhere The Courier reveal shower gel theft is on the rise in Dundee.

And finally The Press and Journal report on wind turbines in the north-east.

