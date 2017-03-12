Woman dies during extreme night race in Scottish Borders

The woman collapsed a mile into the ten-mile course at Innerleithen, Tweeddale.

Borders: Runner dies during race (file pic). PA

A runner has died while competing in an extreme night time race in the Scottish Borders.

The 48-year-old woman was participating in the Mighty Deerstalker event in Tweeddale on Saturday when she collapsed around a mile into the ten-mile course.

Organisers Rat Race Adventure Sports said the woman became unwell shortly before 6pm.

The event's medical team were reportedly on scene within minutes, but the woman died on the way to Borders General Hospital.

A spokesman for the organisers said: "Rat Race Adventure Sports will give full assistance to the appropriate authorities.

"Our heartfelt thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of the deceased."

A Police Scotland spokesman added: "The 48-year-old was treated by the Scottish Ambulance Service and was taken to Borders General Hospital. However, she passed away while en route.

"Enquiries are continuing, however there appear to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding this death and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."

The Mighty Deerstalker is considered one of Britain's most difficult night races and includes stretches over mountains and through rivers and forests.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.