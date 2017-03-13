News Stand: New Indy poll, Rangers' toilet supervision
Here are the front pages in Scotland on Monday March 13.
A new poll in The Herald on Scottish Independence shows Yes on 48% and No on 52%.
The Scottish Sun leads on strict bathroom supervision for Rangers fans at Parkhead during the Old Firm match after previous vandalism.
A child killer posted pictures of his feet on Facebook to impress a girl from behind bars, reports The Daily Record.
The National front page is on a Scots charity having to turn away asylum seeking torture victims.
The Aberdeen bypass could require millions of pounds of funding to avoid traffic bottlenecks, according to The Press and Journal.