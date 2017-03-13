News Stand: New Indy poll, Rangers' toilet supervision

Catch up on all of the newspaper front pages from across the country on March 13.

Front Pages: Headlines on Monday.

Here are the front pages in Scotland on Monday March 13.

A new poll in The Herald on Scottish Independence shows Yes on 48% and No on 52%.

The Scottish Sun leads on strict bathroom supervision for Rangers fans at Parkhead during the Old Firm match after previous vandalism.

A child killer posted pictures of his feet on Facebook to impress a girl from behind bars, reports The Daily Record.

The National front page is on a Scots charity having to turn away asylum seeking torture victims.

The Aberdeen bypass could require millions of pounds of funding to avoid traffic bottlenecks, according to The Press and Journal.