Arlo shoots up baby names list after Good Dinosaur film

A total of 73 boys were given the Pixar character's name in Scotland in 2016.

The fastest-growing forename among baby boys in Scotland is Arlo, the name of a CGI dinosaur in Pixar's The Good Dinosaur.

New information from the National Records of Scotland shows there were 73 babies named Arlo throughout the year of 2016.

Arlo is now the 91st most popular name for boys in Scotland, an increase of more than 100 places from 2015.

The Good Dinosaur was released towards the end of 2015, and focuses on the relationship between Arlo, an 11-year-old Apatasaurus, and a feral human child he befriends.

An earlier release from the National Records of Scotland revealed Olivia and Jack were the most popular baby names in the country.

Other unusual child names were revealed by the new data on Tuesday.

Girls names included Adorabelle, Apple, Beau-Bear, Blu-Tygar, Brie - which was the name given to two newborns - Cerise, Chanel, Dior, Empress, Precious, Velvet and Y.

More unusual names for boys included Alpha, Archer, Boon, Diamond, Fountain, Harley-Davidson, Maverick, Oak and Pride.

A number of boys were also given animal names, with two children called Bear, one called Fox and another named Wolf.

Most popular names for boys

Jack

James

Oliver

Lewis

Noah

Logan

Harry

Alexander

Leo

Charlie

Most popular names for girls

Olivia

Emily

Sophie

Isla

Ava

Amelia

Jessica

Ella

Lucy

Charlotte

Other parents seemed to turn to famous musicians when considering baby names, with one boy called Elvis and another little boy called Bowie born in 2016 while there were two boys named Ziggy - perhaps after the late pop star David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust alter-ego.

Another boy was named Sheeran, possibly suggesting his parents are fans of chart topper Ed Sheeran.

There was one boy called Clinton in 2016, the year Hillary Clinton fought to become the first female president of the US, and seven boys were called Donald.

The data showed 20 girls were named Indie along with three called Indy and another four with the name Indi.

