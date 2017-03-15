  • STV
  • MySTV

Scots urged to help millions hit by east African famine

STV

A fundraising appeal has been launched by the Disasters Emergency Committee.

Famine: Drought and conflict has led to hunger for millions.
Famine: Drought and conflict has led to hunger for millions.

A major fundraising appeal to help millions of people facing starvation in east Africa has been launched by the Disasters Emergency Committee.

Scots are being urged to donate to help more than 16 million people in South Sudan, Somalia, Kenya and Ethiopia, where drought and conflict have left them in immediate need of food, water and medical treatment.

More than 800,000 children under five in the region are severely malnourished and are at risk of starving to death without immediate treatment.

Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) member charities are already on the ground delivering life-saving aid, such as food, treatment for malnutrition and clean drinking water.

They are ready to scale up their humanitarian support but need more funding to reach the millions of people in urgent need, DEC officials said.

Neil Mathers, chair of the DEC east Africa crisis appeal in Scotland, said: "Hunger on a massive scale is looming across east Africa.

"More than 800,000 children under five are severely malnourished. Without urgent treatment, they are at risk of starving to death.

"We are hearing that families are so desperate for food that they are resorting to eating leaves to survive. This is something no family should have to endure.

"Unless we act now the number of deaths will drastically increase. Don't delay - please donate."

https://www.dec.org.uk/splash/africa | default

To make a donation to the DEC east Africa crisis appeal visit www.dec.org.uk, call the 24-hour hotline on 0370 60 60 610, donate over the counter at any high-street bank or post office, or send a cheque. You can also donate £5 by texting the word SUPPORT to 70000.

The UK Government will match pound for pound the first £5m donated by the public to the appeal.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.