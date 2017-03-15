  • STV
Scots troops hand out clothes to poor children in Kenya

Bags of clothes were collected from families in Scotland and delivered to Africa.

Clothes: The project is among many carried out by Scots soldiers in Kenya.
Clothes: The project is among many carried out by Scots soldiers in Kenya. PA

Scots soldiers have been handing out clothes to impoverished children in Kenya as part of a series of projects.

The Royal Highland Fusiliers, 2nd Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland (2 SCOTS) brought bags of children's clothes gathered in the Penicuik area of Midlothian to distribute at a community centre in the northern town of Nanyuki.

The battalion is in Kenya to take part in Exercise Askari Storm, a six-week training programme in the Kenyan bush co-ordinated by the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK).

Alongside the exercises, soldiers have the opportunity to get involved in community outreach work around BATUK's base in the town.

Child: Young boy collects new clothes given to him as part of project.
Child: Young boy collects new clothes given to him as part of project. PA

Projects have included handing out books to schools, refurbishing a local stadium and holding medical clinics.

Corporal David Sweeney, from 2 SCOTS, said a collection held before the battalion deployed in February to gather as many clothes as possible had generated a great response.

The 34-year-old, from Paisley, Renfrewshire, said it was important for the soldiers training in the area to give back to the local community.

He said: "Over two days we're bringing underprivileged families in and trying to hand out some of the clothes. "I've got four children, so this means a lot to me, and some of the guys that I've handpicked as well are guys with families.

Locals: Kenyan families collect clothes brought by regiment.
Locals: Kenyan families collect clothes brought by regiment. PA

"It can be an emotional time for some of the guys, we've had some have to walk away. It can be quite upsetting."

Hellen Wambui Wangai, ward administrator in Thingithu Ward, Nanyuki, said the army's presence had benefited the town.

She said: "BATUK is helping us, they are working closely with the county government and every time we have an event, we get a lot of support from BATUK.

"To me, the BATUK should remain, we need them and they have also employed a lot a people around here.

One of my brothers-in-law works there, so it is benefiting not only him but many others too."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.