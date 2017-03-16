Prison leavers need more support, says chief inspector

Call for better services to help inmates adjust to the outside world.

Release: Inspector heard from prisoners (file pic). Anthony Devlin/PA

Inmates must have more support as they transition from jail to the outside world, the chief inspector of prisons has said.

David Strang made the call as he highlighted the case of one prisoner at HMP Kilmarnock - a situation he said could have occurred in any prison in Scotland.

He told how inspectors had spoken to the inmate, admitted from court on a shoplifting offence, who explained he had been living in a tent for eight weeks since his last release from prison because no accommodation had been available for him.

The man later shoplifted again in the hope that he would be caught and sentenced, believing it to be the only way for him to access a dry bed, warmth and shelter.

Mr Strang acknowledged that returning to the community from prison is "challenging" and said many individuals need more direct support than is always available to them.

He has called for all agencies involved in the reintegration of prisoners back into their communities to work collaboratively "in order to ensure the best possible outcomes".

Referring to the specific example of the prisoner, who had previously been at HMP Barlinnie, he said: "These are not the circumstances we want people leaving prison in 21st-century Scotland to have to face.

"However, it is not a situation that can be resolved by the prison service alone.

"This requires a dedicated and co-ordinated response by all those involved in supporting people in the criminal justice system and beyond."

Housing charity Shelter Scotland welcomed the inspector's comments.

Deputy director Alison Watson said: "Addressing the link between the lack of a stable, safe and affordable home on release and the increased likelihood of reoffending is known to be key to breaking the offending cycle.

"When in prison, people often lose their accommodation because of an inability to pay rent whilst serving their sentence or through a family break-up.

"Many don't have a job to go back to upon release, making finding and maintaining a home very difficult.

"It doesn't need to be this way and with the right advice and support, ex-offenders can go on to lead successful lives and contribute a great deal to our society."

A Scottish Prison Service (SPS) spokeswoman said: "SPS's significant investment in throughcare support officers means that those leaving custody are now supported in planning for their release at a much earlier stage in their sentence, in order to ensure that they have access to key services on release."

