Man targeted Scots girls in nude webcam blackmail plot

David Cowan David Cowan Neil Pooran Neil Pooran

Aydin Coban threatened a young girl, saying: 'I will drive you to kill yourself'.

Sextortion: Coban given maximum sentence (file pic).
A Dutch man who tried to persuade five Scottish girls to pose naked on webcams before blackmailing them has been jailed for ten years and eight months.

Aydin Coban, from Tilburg in the Netherlands, was found guilty of targeting 34 young girls in six countries between 2008 and 2014.

Scottish prosecutors agreed the cases involving his Scottish victims should be tried in a single international case in the Netherlands.

At a court hearing in Amsterdam, the 38-year-old was given the maximum sentence of ten years and 243 days.

He faces extradition to Canada in relation to charges over the alleged blackmailing of 15-year-old Amanda Todd, who took her own life in 2012 after posting a YouTube video detailing her ordeal.

Court: Crimes were branded 'astonishing'.
The court heard some of the threats Coban made to a young girl as he was trying to blackmail her.

He told the girl: "All hell will break loose. I will drive you to kill yourself b***h. I go that far."

The girl replied: "I beg you. I will do anything. Please don't. Please, please...."

His behaviour was branded "astonishing" and the maximum sentence was imposed.

Coban also committed "computer intrusion" and blackmailed a man by pretending to be a boy looking for sexual contacts.

A statement from the Dutch court said: "Above all, [Coban] abused dozens of young girls He gained their trust by engaging in chat conversations with them, where he pretended to be a boy or a girl.

"[Coban] subsequently abused this trust. In many cases he was able to persuade the girls to perform sexual acts in front of a webcam."

The statement continued: "Later, [Coban] would contact the girls again and demand they perform new 'shows' for him in front of a webcam.

"If they refused, he would threaten to send images to people they knew or to post pictures on porn sites. Sometimes [Coban] managed to abuse girls this way.

"He did not stop at threats: If a girl did not comply with his demands, [Coban] did not hesitate to actually send sexual images to the family and friends of the victims or to post those images on the internet.

"It is clear this can have a major impact on the personal development of young girls."

Interview: Interview: Alleged victim spoke to STV News chief reporter David Cowan. Victim spoke to STV News chief reporter David Cowan.
One of Coban's young victims spoke to STV News about her ordeal.

She said: "He tried to blackmail me by saying stuff like 'I'll send these to your friends, I'll send these to your school'.

"He knows my name, he knows where I live and if I don't do what he wants me to do he will ruin my life. I had to send him more pictures and get on camera for him again."

Coban had earlier denied the accusations and claims to have been the victim of an "orchestrated hate campaign".

If you have been affected by this story, and would like to share your experience, you can contact us on 0141 300 3360 or reporters@stv.tv.

