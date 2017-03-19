Man taken to hospital after blaze breaks out in flat

Firefighters were called to a flat in Edinburgh's Queensferry Road.

Fire: Blaze was extinguished in basement. (file pic) STV

A man has been taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a flat.

Firefighters were called to the scene in Queensferry Road, Edinburgh at 5.46am on Sunday.

They extinguished the blaze in the basement flat and remained at the scene for a while to ventilate the property.

Firefighters removed one man from the flat,who was taken by ambulance to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Queensferry Road was closed as emergency services dealt with the incident.