BT Openreach to recruit 195 new trainees in Scotland

Jobs boost to benefit Aberdeen, East Kilbride, Glasgow, Falkirk, Inverness and Orkney.

Jobs boost: Almost 200 new jobs to be created by broadband firm. PA

BT Openreach has announced plans to recruit more than 195 new trainees from across Scotland.

The company, which is part of BT Group, said the recruitment drive would cover Aberdeen, East Kilbride, Glasgow, Falkirk, Inverness, Stirling, Wick, Orkney and the Western Isles.

The move is part of a UK-wide drive to hire 1,500 trainee engineers over the next eight months to to extend the company's fibre broadband network.

Economy Secretary Keith Brown said: "I am delighted that Openreach has expanded its presence in Scotland with plans to recruit a further 195 trainees.

"Working in partnership with Openreach, we are committed to extending connectivity across Scotland and these trainees will play a vital part in delivering this and other benefits to service users.

"These new engineers will be fully-trained and able to work towards a professional qualification, boosting Scotland's skilled engineering resource for the future."

Openreach chief executive Clive Selley said: "Our customers need us to install new lines and repair our network faster than ever and by increasing the number of people working on proactive network maintenance, we can fix more issues before people even notice them.

"We are also continuing to roll out super-fast broadband services at scale and making big investments in our network to make ultra-fast broadband available to up to 12 million homes by the end of 2020.

"We want to recruit the very best people to help us on that journey and our new trainee engineering roles will offer people the hands-on experience they need to succeed."

The company will be trialling a virtual reality experience to allow candidates to try out aspects of the job - including climbing telephone poles - first-hand.

The recruitment drive follows an agreement reached between BT and Ofcom to legally separate Openreach.

The telecoms giant had faced growing calls from rivals to hive off the business and in November the communications regulator ordered a legal separation of the firm.