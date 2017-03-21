Heavy snowfall hits Scotland causing traffic disruption

The Met Office has warnings for extreme weather in place across the country.

Tailbacks caused by a Lorry jack-knifed on A8

Heavy snowfall has hit Scotland with travel disruption and dangerous conditions reported across the country.

Parts of Scotland woke up to heavy snow showers as rush hour began.

Heavy flurries began at around 6am in the central belt as commuters began to make their way to work.

A yellow warning for snow and ice was in place until 10am for much of the Central Belt and the Highlands but large areas of the east coast were unaffected.

Several early morning accidents also made driving conditions difficult for motorists.

A jack-knifed lorry on the A8 led to delays in the wintry condition, while the A77 was restricted for more than an hour after a crash.

Snow also led to the closure of the A83 between Arrocher and Dunoon.

Travel disruption: Snow causing delays on A77.

STV weatherman Sean Batty said the wintry weather could bring more than two inches (5cm) of snow on higher ground.



He said: "On Monday, a deep, low pressure centre drifted across the far north of the country bringing strong and gusty winds and has helped to drag cold air in from the Arctic.

"Throughout the day showers in the west have been turning increasingly to snow over high ground.

"On Monday night the freezing level will drop sufficiently to allow snow to fall to low levels in the heavier showers.

"While accumulations will be mainly over high ground, where there could be around 5cm of snow by Tuesday morning, slight accumulations are possible to lower levels over inland western parts.

"The wintry showers will continue through most of Tuesday across central and western parts of the country, although they will tend to turn back to rain at low levels, but accumulations will continue on the hills."