  • STV
  • MySTV

Heavy snowfall hits Scotland causing traffic disruption

Alastair Brian Alastair Brian

The Met Office has warnings for extreme weather in place across the country.

Tailbacks caused by a Lorry jack-knifed on A8
Tailbacks caused by a Lorry jack-knifed on A8

Heavy snowfall has hit Scotland with travel disruption and dangerous conditions reported across the country.

Parts of Scotland woke up to heavy snow showers as rush hour began.

Heavy flurries began at around 6am in the central belt as commuters began to make their way to work.

A yellow warning for snow and ice was in place until 10am for much of the Central Belt and the Highlands but large areas of the east coast were unaffected.

Several early morning accidents also made driving conditions difficult for motorists.

A jack-knifed lorry on the A8 led to delays in the wintry condition, while the A77 was restricted for more than an hour after a crash.

Snow also led to the closure of the A83 between Arrocher and Dunoon.

Travel disruption: Snow causing delays on A77.
Travel disruption: Snow causing delays on A77.

STV weatherman Sean Batty said the wintry weather could bring more than two inches (5cm) of snow on higher ground.

He said: "On Monday, a deep, low pressure centre drifted across the far north of the country bringing strong and gusty winds and has helped to drag cold air in from the Arctic.

"Throughout the day showers in the west have been turning increasingly to snow over high ground.

"On Monday night the freezing level will drop sufficiently to allow snow to fall to low levels in the heavier showers.

"While accumulations will be mainly over high ground, where there could be around 5cm of snow by Tuesday morning, slight accumulations are possible to lower levels over inland western parts.

"The wintry showers will continue through most of Tuesday across central and western parts of the country, although they will tend to turn back to rain at low levels, but accumulations will continue on the hills."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.