Armed police deployed in Scotland after London terror attack

At least four people are dead and 20 have been injured in Westminster.

Attack: Carnage in central London.

Armed police have been deployed to locations around Scotland following a terror attack in Westminster.

Police Scotland said the patrols were "reassurance measures" and there was no information to suggest the London incident was anything other than an isolated attack.

Chief constable Phil Gormley said: "This afternoon there has been an attack on the Houses of Parliament. It's now been confirmed it's being treated by Metropolitan Police as a terrorist incident. There has been at least one fatality.

"We have increase armed patrols around key sites in Edinburgh. There will be armed patrols around key locations in Scotland.

"We've put in place what you'd expect in terms of contingencies. We've uplifted and deployed a number of armed officers into key places and we're working very closely with colleagues in London to understand exactly what has happened and what we need to do to support them and keep Scotland safe."

At least four people died and several others were injured after a knifeman drove into pedestrians then stabbed a policeman before being shot by armed officers.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of terror as the attacker was shot several times as he approached a second officer within yards of the Houses of Parliament on Wednesday afternoon.

The attack left a trail of destruction as paramedics tended to victims on the bridge and at the gate.

Those killed include the policeman at the scene and the attacker, who was killed by police firearms officer.

A counter-terrorism investigation is already under way, police said.

Giving a statement outside Scotland Yard, police spokesman Commander BJ Harrington said: "A senior national coordinator has declared this a terrorist incident.

"Although we remain open-minded to the motive, a counter-terrorism investigation is already under way led by the Met counter-terrorism command.

"We received a number of different reports which included a body in the river, a car in collision with pedestrians and a man armed with a knife.

"Officers were already in the location as part of routine policing but immediately additional officers were sent."

Prime Minister Theresa May is to chair a meeting of the Government's emergency Cobra committee to discuss the immediate response to the bloody incident at the Palace of Westminster.

In the Scottish Parliament, a vote on the proposed independence referendum was suspended after the attack.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: "My thoughts are with everyone caught up in the dreadful incident at Westminster today, including the emergency services who responded bravely to ensure the safety of the many people nearby.

"Following the incident the Scottish Government has been liaising closely with Police Scotland and the Cabinet Secretary for Justice has been briefed by the Chief Constable.

"This afternoon our officials held a Scottish Government resilience (SGoRR) meeting with Police Scotland, to ensure that any potential implications for Scotland are considered and I will convene a Ministerial SGoRR meeting later this evening.

"We have been in regular dialogue with the Parliament and I fully support the decision of the Presiding Officer to suspend proceedings this afternoon. It should be made clear, however, that this was not because of any specific threat to the parliament or to Scotland

"We are liaising with our counterparts in the UK Government and the Scottish Government stands ready to support in any way we can."

